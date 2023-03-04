World Obesity Day 2023: Tips for Parents to Manage Childhood Obesity

WORLD OBESITY DAY 2023: Every year on March 4, World Obesity Day is observed to highlight the environmental and medical factors that contribute to high obesity rates and to emphasise what can be done to end this stigma. Obesity is one of the most serious health issues today, and it is quickly becoming a part of everyone’s life.

Unfortunately, childhood obesity is becoming a growing concern, and it can lead to long-term issues such as low self-esteem and depression. Obesity also increases the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, asthma, and sleep apnea.

The good news is that obesity in children can be treated and parents can play a significant role in helping their children. Given the rising prevalence of childhood obesity, it is critical to protect the young by taking appropriate precautions. Here are some tips to manage childhood obesity:

Encourage healthy eating habits

Children should be encouraged to eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Limiting high-calorie, high-fat, and high-sugar foods and beverages is also important. Encouraging children to drink water instead of sugary drinks can make a big difference. Increase physical activity

Maintaining a healthy weight requires regular physical activity. Encourage your child to get at least 60 minutes of exercise every day. This can be accomplished through a variety of activities such as sports, walks, and biking. Screen time should be limited, and outdoor play should be encouraged. Reduce their screen time

Obesity is more prevalent in children who spend a significant amount of time in front of screens. Set time limits for your children to watch TV, play video games, or use computers, phones, and tablets for purposes other than schoolwork. Promote healthy sleep habits

Lack of sleep can contribute to obesity. Children should get enough sleep each night based on their age. Establishing a consistent bedtime routine and limiting screen time before bedtime can help improve sleep quality. Lead by example

Parents and caregivers play a significant role in shaping children’s eating and activity habits. Setting a good example by eating a healthy diet and being physically active can encourage children to do the same. Seek professional help

If your child is struggling with obesity, seeking professional help from a healthcare provider or registered dietitian can be beneficial. They can provide guidance on developing healthy habits and creating a personalized plan to manage weight. Focus on progress, not perfection

Remember that managing childhood obesity is a journey, and progress may take time. Celebrate small successes along the way, and focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes rather than aiming for perfection.

By promoting healthy habits such as healthy eating, physical activity, and good sleep habits, parents and caregivers can help prevent and manage childhood obesity. Seeking professional help and focusing on progress rather than perfection can also be beneficial.

