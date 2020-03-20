World Oral Health Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance of the Day
The annual event is organised by the FDI World Dental Federation and is considered to be the largest of all oral campaigns around the world.
Image for representational purpose (Reuters)
Our mouth is a gateway to our body, be it vitamins and minerals or germs and viruses. Therefore, to keep our body healthy, one must take special care of oral hygiene. To stress on this point, we celebrate World Oral Health Day on March 20 every year.
The annual event is organised by the FDI World Dental Federation and is considered to be the largest of all oral campaigns around the world. The first World Oral Health Day celebration was marked in 2013.
Theme
Every year, the FDI World Dental Federation marks an official theme to celebrate the day. For the year 2020, the theme is “Say Ahh: Unite for Mouth Health”. Last year, the theme for World Oral Health day was “Say Ahh: Act for Mouth Health”.
Significance
We eat, speak and even smile using our mouth, giving it utmost important among the body parts. It becomes imperative to look after the oral health, no matter what age are we at.
There are a number of diseases related to our oral health, including tooth decay, gum disease, cavities and bad breath. Ignoring these would lead to a greater risk to our body.
To celebrate the day, people hold conferences and seminars around the world, spreading awareness regarding oral health and hygiene.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Wants 'Janta Curfew' for a Day, But Doctors Want Indians to Stay Indoors Much Longer
- Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Enjoys Sunset View As She Self-Isolates With Boyfriend Eban at Home
- How Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Are Keeping Fans Entertained During Coronavirus Self-Quarantine
- Boeing Likely to Halt Production Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Seeks Govt Support
- Home Broadband Buying Guide: Rs 499 Onwards And No Excuses For Not Working From Home