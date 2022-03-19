World Oral Health Day 2022: Date, Significance, Theme and All You Need to Know

WORLD ORAL HEALTH DAY 2022: World Oral Health Day is observed on March 20 every year. The FDI World Dental Federation launch a year-long campaign dedicated to raising awareness and issues around oral health and the importance of oral hygiene. Governments, health associations and citizens work together to achieve healthy mouths and happy lives. In 2013, the World Dental Federation launched World Oral Health Day on March 20.

World Oral Health Day: Significance

WOHD was declared on September 12, 2007, but the campaign came into action in 2013. The day holds significance to reflect the importance of oral hygiene and care. A baby must have 20 teeth and senior citizens must have 20 teeth at the end of their life. A healthy adult should have 32 healthy teeth.

Over years, Ancient Egyptian and Chinese texts revealed that cultures have been maintaining the importance of good oral hygiene. Earlier, people used fish bones, feathers or tree barks. Later, the Chinese started using bristles plucked from pigs to use them as toothbrushes. Salt was mixed with brandy and water to rinse the mouth clean. A sponge was used to rub the teeth and remove anything stuck between the teeth. As years passed, the importance and treatment of oral hygiene kept evolving.

Advertisement

World Oral Health Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Oral Health Day is ‘Be Proud of Your Mouth for Your Happiness and Well-Being’. The UN is asking people to take meaningful action and end the neglect of global oral health. The organisation is encouraging as many people as possible to look after their mouths and protect their quality of life. An unhealthy mouth not only impacts general health but also has a severe impact on people’s emotional, social, mental, and overall physical well-being.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.