World Organ Donation Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

WORLD ORGAN DONATION DAY 2022: Even while thinking about what will happen to your body after death may seem too grim, deciding to donate your organs and tissue after death is a noble and selfless action that can save the life of another person. The mere realisation that your organs can help save life can alleviate your spirits and you exit the world as a hero.

Every year, on August 13, the World Organ Donation Day campaign offers a wonderful chance for everyone to make a decision to donate their priceless organs. The day also offers a chance to mobilise governments and national health organisations to allocate enough funding to increase the amount of blood collected from willing, unpaid blood donors and to control who has access to blood and can get transfusions.

World Organ Donation Day: History

Even if you look at the history of organ transplants, it is relatively recent and the first-ever successful living donor organ transplant only happened in 1954 in the United States. Numerous breakthroughs in this area are also very recent, as demonstrated by Dr. Joseph Murrray’s 1990 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for performing a successful kidney transplant on identical twins Ronald and Richard Herrick.

There are numerous accounts of human history from the Middle Ages that mention organ transplantation, but there is no proof that any of these cases ended successfully. As a result, it is assumed that most of them failed, and even if they didn’t, they couldn’t be deemed safe in light of current medical knowledge.

World Organ Donation Day: Significance

Because there aren’t many organ donors worldwide, most patients still experience organ shortages and suffer as a result. Although signing up to donate organs is a noble deed, it is still quite uncommon because most individuals are hesitant to do so or simply forget about this cause in their busy lives.

Therefore, the main objective of this day is to urge individuals to donate their organs by changing their mindsets. Every year, World Organ Donation Day is commemorated with the goal of raising public awareness of the issue and encouraging organ donation in the process.

World Organ Donation Day 2022 Theme and Venue

