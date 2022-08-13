World Organ Donation Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Slogans to Raise Awareness

WORLD ORGAN DONATION DAY 2022: On August 13, World Organ Donation Day is observed across the globe. As the name suggests, this day is observed to spread awareness about the importance of donating organs. It also plays a pivotal role in debunking various misconceptions about donating organs. Donating organs of the deceased like kidneys, heart, pancreas, eyes, lungs, etc can help save the lives of those who are facing chronic illnesses. However, it is important to ensure those who donate their organs do not suffer from HIV, cancer, or any heart disease.

India also has its own organ donation day, observed on November 27, every year. As per National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization, 4,16,724 people have become donors till now. On this important day, spread these quotes and messages with your social group.

World Organ Donation Day 2022: Quotes

1. “The measure of life is not its duration but its donation.” –Peter Marshall

2. “I would donate whatever anybody would take.” –George Clooney

3. “The decision to become a donor can save up to eight lives and enhance many more—men, women, and children who depend on the generosity and sacrifice of others. I encourage individuals of all ages and backgrounds to consider this unique opportunity to help those in need and to discuss this choice with friends and family.” –Barack Obama

4. “There will be a time when all of the pieces will fit together.” –Nitya Prakesh

World Organ Donation Day: Messages

1. Not all of us are fortunate enough to donate our organs and for those who are, we must donate our precious organs to give someone a better life. Happy Organ Donation Day.

2. Let us make it a special World Organ Donation Day by spreading more and more awareness about this kind of act which this world needs. Happy World Organ Donation Day.

3. Death is inevitable but you can bring life to many people just by donating your organs. Warm greetings to you on World Organ Donation Day my dear.

4. Warm wishes on World Organ Donation Day to you. Never miss on a chance to go the best you can to many lives even when you are not there. Donate your organs!!

5. If one person volunteers to donate his organs, he is actually giving life to many lives in this world. Wishing a very Happy World Organ Donation Day.

