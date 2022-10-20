World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Theme, Significance, Signs and Symptoms

World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated on October 20 every year. It aims to highlight the silent bone disease and raise awareness about its prevention and treatment. The day is also observed to celebrate good bone health and to understand why it is important to take care of your body. The Queen Consort of Britain, Camilla, has been the president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society for over 20 years. This year, the International Osteoporosis Foundation or IOF is launching the “Step Up For Bone Health” campaign.

World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Osteoporosis 2022 is “Step Up For Bone Health”. The International Osteoporosis Foundation aims to emphasize the importance of a bone-healthy lifestyle. They aim to raise awareness of how this is the basis for strong bones and a mobile, fracture-free future.

The resources provided by IOF will bring to the public’s notice the importance of “regular weight-bearing & muscle-strengthening exercise, a nutritious bone-healthy diet and adequate vitamin D, no smoking and avoiding excessive alcohol intake.”

They will also highlight the important role of Fracture Liaison Services, targeted exercise programs, and proper diet, post-fracture. IFO is bringing healthcare professionals and authorities together, to ensure that high-risk people have access to diagnosis and treatment, including post-fracture care.

World Osteoporosis Day: Significance

World Osteoporosis Day is a day to discuss the risk factors of this silent bone disease. It is important to know all about Osteoporosis in order to take steps towards the prevention of the disease. The day also aims to raise public awareness about bones and their functions in the body. It is also observed to help people understand all the ways to keep stronger bone health.

The day also brings professionals together to discuss the ways to strengthen the bones or to begin treatments if necessary. They also help educate people about what diet can better bone density and what practices can help you maintain a healthy life.

Signs and Symptoms Of The Silent Bone Disease

While there are no early signs or symptoms of Osteoporosis, once bones have become weak or brittle, the follows symptoms can manifest:

Back pain is a leading symptom of this bone disease. Usually, it is caused by a fractured or collapsed vertebra. Another symptom commonly seen is loss of height over time. A stooped posture The most common symptom is bones breaking much more easily than expected. This can be from a simple fall or even from mild stresses like coughing or bending over.

