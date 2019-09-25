World Pharmacist Day 2019: Theme and Significance of the Day
Representative Image (Photo Credit: AFP)
We often undermine the importance of people who do not work mainstream. One of these professions is that of a pharmacist. To celebrate the contribution of pharmacists towards the world, September 25 is celebrated as World Pharmacist Day every day. The day is celebrated with an objective to create awareness about the role of a pharmacist in improving health and highlight the importance of medicine experts in one’s life.
World Pharmacist Day 2019: Significance
It was in the year 2009, when the day was formulated by the FIP Council in Istanbul, Turkey. The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) is the global body representing over 4 million pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists. Several activities are organised all over the world on this day in order to make people understand the crucial role played by a pharmacist.
World Pharmacist Day 2019: Theme
The theme for this year’s World Pharmacists Day is ‘Safe and effective medicines for all.’ This year’s theme aims at promoting pharmacists’ crucial role in safeguarding a patient’s safety through improving medicines use and reducing medication errors.
FIP President Dominique Jordan, in a video posted by FIP on their website, said, “Pharmacists use their broad knowledge and unique expertise to ensure that people get the best from their medicines. We ensure access to medicines and their appropriate use, improve adherence, coordinate care transitions and so much more. Today, more than ever, pharmacists are charged with the responsibility to ensure that when a patient uses a medicine, it will not cause harm.”
