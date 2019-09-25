Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

World Pharmacist Day 2019: Theme and Significance of the Day

It was in the year 2009, when World Pharmacist Day was formulated by the FIP Council in Istanbul, Turkey.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
World Pharmacist Day 2019: Theme and Significance of the Day
Representative Image (Photo Credit: AFP)
Loading...

We often undermine the importance of people who do not work mainstream. One of these professions is that of a pharmacist. To celebrate the contribution of pharmacists towards the world, September 25 is celebrated as World Pharmacist Day every day. The day is celebrated with an objective to create awareness about the role of a pharmacist in improving health and highlight the importance of medicine experts in one’s life.

World Pharmacist Day 2019: Significance

It was in the year 2009, when the day was formulated by the FIP Council in Istanbul, Turkey. The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) is the global body representing over 4 million pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists. Several activities are organised all over the world on this day in order to make people understand the crucial role played by a pharmacist.

World Pharmacist Day 2019: Theme

The theme for this year’s World Pharmacists Day is ‘Safe and effective medicines for all.’ This year’s theme aims at promoting pharmacists’ crucial role in safeguarding a patient’s safety through improving medicines use and reducing medication errors.

FIP President Dominique Jordan, in a video posted by FIP on their website, said, “Pharmacists use their broad knowledge and unique expertise to ensure that people get the best from their medicines. We ensure access to medicines and their appropriate use, improve adherence, coordinate care transitions and so much more. Today, more than ever, pharmacists are charged with the responsibility to ensure that when a patient uses a medicine, it will not cause harm.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram