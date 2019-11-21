World Philosophy Day 2019: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Famous Personalities

World Philosophy Day is celebrated every year on the third Thursday of November. This celebration was introduced by UNESCO in 2002, and that year, the third Thursday of the month was 21. Interestingly, even in 2019, this day has fallen on November 21.

As per the official website of United Nations, this year, the event aims to highlight the importance of philosophy in different regional contexts. Addressing and debating upon major challenges such as migration, radicalisation, environmental change, or artificial intelligence, will also be included this year.

There is an important reason why this day is celebrated. UNESCO believes that philosophy provides the conceptual bases of principles and values on which world peace depends: democracy, human rights, justice, and equality. And celebrating this day means giving importance to philosophical reflection, and encourages people all over the world to share their philosophical heritage with each other.

On World Philosophy Day, here are 10 inspirational quotes which will motivate you to reflect on the things surrounding you.

1) "However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at" - Stephen Hawking

2) “The secret of happiness, you see, is not found in seeking more, but in developing the capacity to enjoy less.” - Socrates

3) "Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye." - Helen Keller

4) "There is nothing more powerful in the world than the idea that came in time." - Victor Hugo

5) "Imagination is more important than knowledge." - Albert Einstein

6) "Sometimes you can't see yourself clearly until you see yourself through the eyes of others." - Ellen DeGeneres

7) "In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different." - Coco Chanel

8) "Victory is not always winning the battle...but rising every time you fall." - Napoleon Bonaparte

9) "Always keep your eyes open. Keep watching. Because whatever you see can inspire you." - Grace Coddington

10) "Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway." - Earl Nightingale

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.