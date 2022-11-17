World Philosophy Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD PHILOSOPHY DAY 2022: World Philosophy Day is commemorated on the third Thursday of November every year. This year it will fall on November 17. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) proclaimed it an International day in 2005. However, that was not always the case. World Philosophy Day was first celebrated on November 21, 2002.

On this day, UNESCO aimed to raise public awareness about philosophy and how vital it is, not only to connect the world today but to the past and present, as well as for a better understanding of the future.

Here is everything you need to know about World Philosophy Day 2022:

WORLD PHILOSOPHY DAY 2022: THEME

The theme for the 2022 World Philosophy Day is ‘The Human of the Future’. UNESCO along with Le Fresnoy - National Studio of Contemporary Arts has organized a symposium and exhibition.

This event has been developed around the themes and disciplinary structuring fields of anthropology, natural sciences (the non-human), post-colonialism, technology issues, gender, waste, fictional inventions, the perspective of a long time and the cosmos. It is set to take place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Room II, from 16 to 18 November 2022.

WORLD PHILOSOPHY DAY 2022: HISTORY

The first celebration of World Philosophy Day took place in 2002. After it, UNESCO deemed it necessary to institutionalize the celebration of philosophical reflection around the world in 2005.

Two years later, in 2007, UNESCO published a 726-page multilingual program and meeting document on the Records of the General Conference, 33rd session, Paris, 2005. It was to commemorate World Philosophy Day and emphasized its importance among young people and as a discipline. The UNESCO General Conference in 2005 aimed to popularize philosophy, especially in the teaching world by celebrating World Philosophy Day.

WORLD PHILOSOPHY DAY 2022: SIGNIFICANCE

World Philosophy Day is commemorated to encourage people in learning about philosophy and how to speak out their philosophical thoughts. Philosophy as a discipline is vital in understanding the world better. It is also a stepping stone towards peaceful coexistence among people from around the world. There seems hardly any coincidence that World Philosophy Day falls close to International Tolerance Day.

The day also helps us understand the importance of analysis, research, and study of the events of the past as well as the present. This can help us gain access into the future world and how to better take on the challenges in our lives.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here