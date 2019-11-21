World Philosophy Day: Date, Time and Significance Behind This UNESCO-Introduced Day

Philosophy and politics are known to drive human life. Philosophy is known to be derived from the Greek word Philosophia, which stands for 'the love of wisdom'. It defines the study of the nature of reality and existence, of what is possible to know, and of right and wrong behaviour.

In the year 2002, World Philosophy Day was first introduced by UNESCO (the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). The day aims at promoting an international culture of philosophical debate that respects human dignity and diversity.

World Philosophy Day: Date and Theme

World Philosophy Day was first celebrated on November 21, 2002. The UNESCO has declared World Philosophy Day to be celebrated on every 3rd Thursday of November, starting 2005. This year, the third Thursday of the month falls on November 21.

For the year 2019, the day aims to highlight the importance of philosophy in different regional contexts. As mentioned by UNESCO, "the goal is to obtain regional contributions to global debates on contemporary challenges that support social transformations. The purpose of this approach is to foster regional dynamics, stimulating global collaboration to address major challenges such as migration, radicalization, environmental change, or artificial intelligence."

World Philosophy Day: Significance

World Philosophy Day came into being after it was introduced by UNESCO in 2002. The international organization set up this international day to strengthen people's commitment to philosophy by fostering philosophical analysis, research and studies on major contemporary issues. It also raised awareness about the importance of philosophy.

