World Photography Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

August 19 is observed as World Photography Day every year. The day is an unofficial holiday that gives an opportunity to celebrate the art form of photography. Photography enthusiasts who share a passion for the genre come together to give a glimpse of their methods and ideas to the rest of the world. The day celebrates the creativity and nuances per se to the field of photography. It serves as a chance to inspire more people to pursue this form of art that has captivated the world for decades.

Photography, with developments and advancements in technology, has evolved over the course of time. While a sea of difference has come into the picture in terms of the methods used, aesthetics, angles and quality, the language and the essence remains the same. There was a time when new techniques were devised to transfer images and illustrations from woodcuts and engravings and then duplicated. Later, images were printed from cameras and other photo =-capturing devices. Now, as we progress in a supremely digital age, photography continues to be appreciated by aficionados despite a plethora of changes.

World Photography Day 2021: History

First celebrated in 1837, this day has its roots in the invention of Frenchman Louis Daguerre in association with Joseph Nicephore Niepce. They developed a photographic process called Daguerreotype. Two years later, the French Academy of Sciences acknowledged the invention, calling it ‘a gift to the world’. The French government bought the patent of Daguerreotype and since, photography witnessed many key changes including the introduction of colour photography in 1861.

World Photography Day 2021: Significance

A lot of youngsters have taken up photography as a hobby over the last decade. World Photography Day is therefore important to encourage people to take interest in the field. This day is a way to acknowledge the passion and skill of a photographer who uses their perception and creativity to capture what words cannot. Accomplished professionals, experts and advocates can step up to motivate the next generation to learn about the art form and explore their skills.

