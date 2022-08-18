World Photography Day 2022: Date, History, Significance and All You Need to Know

WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY 2022: From taking selfies to documenting wars, photography is a way to keep a record of events and pictures that serve as a memoir of the past. To celebrate this art form, World Photography Day is observed on August 19 each year. The annual celebration pays tribute to the art of photography and also encourages those who are passionate about it to come together and share their work. It also serves as a motivating day for the enthusiasts to pursue photography as a career.

World Photography Day: History

The inception of this day dates back to 1837 when Frenchmen Joseph Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre invented the ‘daguerreotype’ which was the world’s first-ever photographic process. Two years later on January 9, 1939, the daguerreotype was officially endorsed by the French Academy of Sciences.

Seven months later on August 19, 1839, the French government is believed to have purchased the patent for the device. They declared the invention of the daguerreotype as a gift to the world making it freely available to all and the day began to be marked as World Photography Day later on.

Photography has since then been evolving with developments and advancements in technology. The first durable colour photograph was captured in 1861 while the first digital photograph was created in 1957, two decades earlier than the invention of the digital camera.

World Photography Day: Significance

World Photography Day is a day to celebrate the art and craft of photography and the passion that people have for this genre. The day also recognizes how the purpose of the medium has evolved from documenting historic events to a mode for personal fulfilment and memory creation.

Photography has been taken up as a hobby by a lot of youngsters over the last decade. This could be attributed to the advancements in technological devices and the ease of their usage. This occasion on August 19, therefore, becomes even more important since it inspires more people to take photography up as a profession or express more interest in the field. This day is considered an opportunity to exhibit talent and promote artwork.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here