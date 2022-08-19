World Photography Day 2022: Learn These Basic Tips to Sharpen Your Photography Skills

WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY 2022: World Photography Day is celebrated annually on August 19 across the world to appreciate the art form that allows us to document events and keep a record of our memories. The day is marked to acknowledge the skill of capturing photos and the sheer beauty of the end result. If you are an amateur photographer or have recently started taking interest in the field, we here present you with some generic tips to better your skills in taking pictures.

Fundamentals of Composition

For the right composition, there are a few basic points that one needs to keep in mind. The first is to decide the focal point of the picture. This means that you should have pre-decided what exactly is the main element that you want to focus on in the photo.

Then to emphasise your focus, you should include some leading lines in the picture which guide the viewer’s eyes to the main subject. These lines could be anything- road, hallway, trees, fences, etc. To decide upon the placement of your subject, use the rule of thirds which states the most important element of the photo should be placed in the centre.

Use A Tripod

Your shot would not look good if it is too shaky and with free hands, it often becomes difficult for amateurs to ensure stability. To avoid blurry photos, it is advisable to use a tripod. It could also come in handy when you want to take pictures of moving objects.

Good Lighting

A good source of light for your pictures is a must. It adds a natural glow to them and also reflects what you want to depict through the picture in a much clearer manner. In the absence of a natural source of light, people take the help of equipment such as ring lights, phones flash, etc. It is also advisable to always click the picture against the source of the light. Light can also be played with to create interesting effects like the silhouette.

Camera Features And Editing

Being familiar with the features of your camera and the different settings you can operate to click pictures, would surely help you a lot in enhancing the pictures. Apart from this, several editing software can also be learnt and used to add the final touch-up to your pictures.

