World Physical Therapy Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

World Physical Therapy Day is annually observed on September 8. The day strives to raise awareness about the crucial role physiotherapists play in keeping people fit and well. This day gives an opportunity to thank them for the chronic pain therapies done by them and contribution to the medical field.

World Physical Therapy day this year focuses on rehabilitation and Long COVID and the role of physical therapists in the management and treatment of people affected by Long COVID.

World Physical Therapy was designated on September 8 in 1996. The day founded in 1951 marks the solidarity of the global physiotherapy community. The event gives a chance to acknowledge the work physiotherapists do for their patients and support them. The day also emphasizes on advancing and promoting the profession and the expertise.

What is Physical Therapy?

Physical therapy is a non-invasive discipline that can help individuals recover from an injury and develop, maintain, and restore maximum movement of the body and physical function. Physical therapy can also deal with a chronic condition and prevent future injury. It can address underlying issues, if any, related to the pain. In addition to pain relief, it can help make corrections to eliminate any ongoing or recurrent problems.

Physical therapy or physiotherapy is the expertise in body movement and exercise that helps fight injury, disorder and more. It does not involve normal exercises that can be done by self. Physiotherapy requires supervision from an expert. Physiotherapy can help one become more strong and flexible and support mobility, reducing the chances of injury.

A physical therapist helps take care of patients in all phases of healing, from initial diagnosis through the restorative and preventive stages of recovery.

Benefits of Physical Therapy

Many opt for physiotherapy as a cure for some specific conditions. The results and benefits may depend on the cause and reason for treatment. Here are a few benefits:

Supports in pain management

Assists to recover from trauma and injury

Helps to recover from paralysis and stroke

Helps improve body balance and posture

Helps in management of age-related medical issues

