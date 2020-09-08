Take the pledge to vote

World Physiotherapy Day 2020: History, Significance, Theme and Benefits

Physiotherapy (PT) is a treatment involving special physical exercises that helps people fight disorder, pain and improve mobility. September 8 is World Physiotherapy Day.

September 8, 2020
September 8 of every year is internationally observed as World Physiotherapy Day. The main objective of marking this day is to create awareness about the significant role of physiotherapists across the globe. The day is also used as an opportunity to acknowledge their contributions in the medical world and express gratitude.

Physiotherapy (PT) or physical therapy is a treatment involving special physical exercises that helps people fight disorder, pain and improve mobility. Physiotherapy supports movement and can help in making one strong as well as independent.

History

The World Confederation of Physical Therapy (WCPT) designated September 8 as the World Physical Therapy Day in the year 1996. This day was founded in 1951. The day witnesses global unity and solidarity of the physiotherapy community. The activities of this day are emphasised to have a positive bearing on the framework and standing of the profession in respect to the public. This day is an opportune time to recognise the efforts of physiotherapists, promoting and advancing the expertise of their profession and passing a collective support to them.

Significance

The principal foundation of the World Physiotherapy day is to raise mindfulness about physiotherapy and mend policies to give the profession autonomy. Several physical specialists make endeavours to demonstrate their commitment to patients suffering from perpetual distress or matured infections. The idea is to identify establishments and developments shaped by physical specialists who offer assistance to individuals at any phase of life by helping revive their utilitarian capacity.

Theme

The theme for World Physiotherapy Day 2020 primarily concentrates on ‘rehabilitation and COVID-19.’ The WPCT has launched a campaign PPE4PT to ensure the accessibility of protective gear to physiotherapists so that their risk of contracting the virus can be reduced.

Benefits of Physiotherapy

-Helps in avoiding surgery

-Recovering from injury and trauma

-Recovering from stroke and paralysis

-Improving balance and preventing falls

-Managing age-related medical problems

-Improving mobility

-Managing diabetes and heart and lung disease

-Eliminating pain and assisting in pain

