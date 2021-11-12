World Pneumonia Day 2021: Steps You Can Take to Protect Yourself from This Respiratory Disease

Pneumonia is a lung infection, caused by upper respiratory tract infections in the nose and throat. It can happen to anyone at any age, but babies under the age of 2 and adults over 65 years are at higher risk. Some reasons behind contracting pneumonia include, living in a hospice or institutionalized setting, using a ventilator, frequent hospitalizations, asthma, heart diseases, smoking cigarettes, weakened immune system, progressive lung disease, such as COPD.

People who overuse alcohol or recreational drugs, have medical issues affecting their gag reflexes, such as a brain injury or trouble swallowing, or are recovering from surgical procedures (which required anaesthesia) are also at risk of pneumonia. Apart from getting the pneumonia vaccine, there are a couple of healthy habits which can help you to keep your immune system strong.

On World Pneumonia Day, November 12, we bring you some tips to prevent this deadly respiratory disease:

1. Avoid smoking.

2. Wash your hands in warm, soapy water.

3. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when you are not able to wash your hands.

4. Keep your distance from people who are ill.

5. Eat a healthy diet, that includes fruits, vegetables, fiber, and lean protein.

6. Keeping children and babies away from people who have colds or the flu will help in reducing their risk.

7. Make sure to keep your children’s noses clean and dry

8. Teach your child to sneeze and cough into their elbow instead of their hand. It will reduce the spread of germs to others.

If you have a cold and are concerned that it might turn into pneumonia, consult a doctor and you can also follow these tips:

1. Make sure to get enough rest while you recover from cold or other illness.

2. Drink lots of fluid.

3. Use a humidifier.

4. Take supplements, such as vitamin C, to help bolster your immune system.

We have also got you some tips for avoiding postoperative pneumonia (pneumonia after surgery):

1. Practice deep breathing and coughing exercises

2. Keep your hands clean

3. Your head should be elevated

4. Oral hygiene is very important

5. Try to sit as much as possible. And walk as soon as possible.

