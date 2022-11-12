World Pneumonia Day 2022: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and All You Need to Know

WORLD PNEUMONIA DAY 2022: Pneumonia is a severe respiratory illness that affects the lungs and aggravates the lungs’ air sacs. This occurs when the lungs get clogged with liquid or discharge, leading to shortness of breath. Every year on November 12, World Pneumonia Day is marked to increase public awareness.

This day was founded in 2009 to educate people about Pneumonia, an illness that is a threat to public health. The day also tries to spur action, such as fighting pneumonia and other widespread, dangerous paediatric diseases. World Pneumonia Day has a different theme each year and the focus this year is on “Championing the fight against pneumonia.”

Despite being a condition that may be prevented and treated, Pneumonia is one of the top causes of death among 15% of children under the age of five, according to UNICEF.

Symptoms

The initial signs of pneumonia may resemble cold or flu symptoms. After that, a person might experience further symptoms, which would depend on the kind of pneumonia they are experiencing.

Typical symptoms experienced by a person suffering from Pneumonia include cough that could result in phlegm, rapid breathing and breathlessness, sweating and chills, along with chest pain that typically gets worse when inhaling deeply. The person may also experience extreme nausea and dizziness.

Causes

Bacteria, Viruses, Various chemicals, Mycoplasma and other infectious agents, such as fungi including pneumocystis are the five main causes of pneumonia. In terms of treatment, antibiotics should be administered to patients suffering from pneumonia.

Treatment

After properly consulting with a doctor. Most pneumonia infections call for oral antibiotics, which are frequently provided at a clinic. Only in the most severe cases, hospitalisation is advised.

Immunisations offer a defence against numerous pneumococcal illnesses. They can greatly lower the risk of pneumonia and other illnesses, even though they may not totally prevent elderly people from them.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here