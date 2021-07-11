World Population Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance Amid COVID-19

Every year on July 11, the world observes World Population Day. The size of a nation’s population has a major impact on its development and operations. The bigger a country’s population, the more difficult it is to develop at a quicker rate. As a result, reducing overpopulation is essential, whether on a national or global scale, to ensure the long-term growth of our existing resources.

It took hundreds of thousands of years for the world population to reach one billion, and then it increased sevenfold in just another 200 years or so. The world population passed the 7 billion barrier in 2011, and it now stands at approximately 7.7 billion, with an anticipated increase to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100.

This substantial increase has been driven mostly by an increase in the number of individuals reaching reproductive age and has been followed by significant changes in fertility rates, increased urbanisation, and accelerated migration. These tendencies will have far-reaching consequences for future generations.

World Population Day 2021: Significance

Every year on July 11, the world observes World Population Day with the goal of highlighting the difficulties created by overpopulation and raising awareness about how overpopulation may harm the ecosystem and progress of humanity. The day also discusses family planning, poverty, sexual equality, maternal health, civil rights, and the health concerns that childbearing women confront.

India has the world’s second-largest populace after China, and in the present days of the Covid-19 pandemic, dealing with such a big population proved difficult during the second wave of the pandemic, which raised the country’s fatality rate.

As a result, focusing emphasis on population management not only in the country but also on a worldwide scale is critical.

World Population Day 2021: History

The United Nations Development Programme’s Governing Council created World Population Day in 1989. On July 11, 1987, the population day was prospected in the public attention, i.e., the Five Billion Day, or the estimated day when the world’s population surpassed five billion people. Meanwhile, the day was further commemorated by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1990 with Resolution 45/26.

World Population Day 2021: Theme

The theme for World Population Day 2021 is “Rights and Choices are the Answer: Whether baby boom or bust, the solution to shifting fertility rates lies in prioritising all people’s reproductive health and rights."

