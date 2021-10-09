World Post Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Celebrated on October 9 every year, World Post Day marks the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) getting established across the world. Established in 1874, the UPU was set up in the capital of Switzerland, Bern. Countries around the globe since then organize celebrations on this day annually. This event is seen as an opportunity by Posts in many countries to introduce or promote new postal products and services. 192 member countries of the UPU participate in this event every year.

The theme for 2021 is “Innovate to recover.” The theme for this year acknowledges the role Postal services played in connecting people in lockdowns imposed due to the Covid-19 breakout.

“It is this innovativeness of Posts, and their resilience in serving communities, that we are celebrating on the occasion of World Post Day, ” said the UPU Director General in a statement.

WORLD POST DAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

The UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969, declared October 9 to be the World Post Day. India has a significant role to play in the inception of this day. It was an Indian delegate named Anand Mohan Narula who submitted it. The UPU is the second oldest worldwide International organization after the International Telecommunication Union. It became a specialized United Nations agency on July 1, 1948.

India participates in a week-long celebration annually over the week of October 9 and marks the day by organizing special stamp exhibitions and launching new products and services in the postal services. Countries everywhere hold similar events to mark this day as a celebration of contributions made by UPU to the interconnectedness of the society and world economy.

Starting from personal and official letters and important documents, postal services now deal with e-commerce and online shopping packages in the changing world marked by the digital shift.

