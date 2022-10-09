World Post Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD POST DAY 2022: With the age of the internet and instant messaging services, postal services may seem a tad bit obsolete. However, the postal system is an important part of a region’s connectivity, especially in areas with little to no digital footprint. As such, it is imperative to understand why World Post Day is celebrated each year on the 9th of October. According to the United Nations, World Post Day is celebrated on the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern.

World Post Day: History

The day was declared World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. This was the origin of the event which was introduced to promote new postal products and services. The postal services across several countries use the event to introduce or promote new postal products and services, with some countries even observing a holiday on the date.

World Post Day: Theme

This year’s theme for World Post Day states that “we must raise awareness of the Post’s potential to tackle the climate crisis, and we must drive overall resource mobilization across sectors.”

World Post Day: Significance

It is usually celebrated to encourage several program activities through which the general public can understand the importance of the Postal system in a country such as its immense contribution to the social and economic development of countries. They are usually celebrated to introduce or promote new postal products and services.

According to the United Nations observances list page, more than 150 countries celebrate World Post Day in a variety of ways. Some countries also use World Post Day to reward their employees for good service. Events such as philatelic exhibitions, new stamps, and date cancellation marks are issued as well.

Several other activities include the display of World Post Day posters in post offices and other public places, open days at post offices, mail centers, and postal museums. Conferences, seminars, and workshops, as well as cultural, sports, and other recreational activities are also organized to commemorate World Post Day.

