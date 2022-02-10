World Pulses Day 2022: Why You Should Add Pulses to Your Daily Diet

Your diet has a large impact on your overall health and fitness. Fast foods can deplete your body’s strength and make it more susceptible to sickness. A balanced diet, on the other hand, provides your body with the nutrition it needs to be strong and healthy. It also aids in the maintenance of healthy body weight and the improvement of metabolism.

Lentils, dried peas, kidney beans, and chickpeas are examples of pulses that are an important part of a well-balanced diet. They are high in vitamins and minerals such as protein, fibre, calcium, and so on. Pulses also provide nutrients such as iron, zinc, folate, and magnesium to the body. Including them in your diet may help you live a healthier lifestyle.

The United Nations (UN) has designated February 10 as World Pulses Day to raise awareness about the importance and advantages of pulses and legumes.

Here are some benefits of consuming pulses and lentils on a daily basis:

It controls cholesterol and keeps the heart in good shape:

Dals and pulses are among the most nutritious foods available. They are known to lower the level of excessive cholesterol in the body, thereby aiding in the improvement of heart health. They help to prevent cholesterol-related heart disease and lower the chance of having a heart attack. In addition, the high potassium and low sodium content of various pulses and dals regulate blood pressure.

Lentils are gluten free:

Nowadays, gluten is found in large quantities in most foods. However, lentils are completely gluten-free, which helps in avoiding celiac disease.

Protection against infection

By including lentils in your diet, you can get rid of infectious diseases. Minerals like iron, magnesium, and zinc present in lentils help in protecting against infectious diseases by increasing the immunity of the body.

Lentils increase blood

Eating a bowl of lentils every day increases the amount of haemoglobin in the body. A well-balanced diet is essential, especially throughout the growth stages. Children and teenagers require a well-balanced diet in order to get enough energy and for their bodies and minds to develop properly. Many youngsters who are underweight, feeble, or easily sick should include healthy foods such as dals and pulses in their regular diet.

