World Pulses Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD PULSES DAY 2023: World Pulses Day is marked on February 10 every year around the world. The United Nations General Assembly designated this as a yearly global event in 2019. The day is marked to raise awareness about the importance of pulses as a crop. It also highlights the nutritional value, food security, and environmental benefits of pulses. The crop is recognized for not just its low carbon and water footprint, but also for its role in improving soil productivity and resilience in farming systems. They are also an excellent source of micronutrients and can help combat malnutrition. Read on to find out all about this day:

World Pulses Day 2023: Theme

This year the FAO special virtual event will focus on the topic “Pulses for a sustainable future”. According to the United Nations’ official website, this year’s celebration will focus on the contribution of pulses to improving soil productivity, increasing the resilience of farming systems - pulses provide a better life for farmers in water-scarce environments, as they have a low water footprint and can better tolerate drought and climate-related disasters.”

World Pulses Day: History

On December 20, 2013, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution (A/RES/68/231) proclaiming 2016 as the International Year of Pulses (IYP). This celebration was led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Its aim was to increase public awareness of the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses.

Since the International Year of Pulses was a huge success, the crops’ potential was recognized to further achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In particular, relevance was given to Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 12, 13 and 15. This led Burkina Faso to propose the observance of World Pulses Day.

In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly adopted February 10 as World Pulses Day.

World Pulses Day: Significance

World Pulses Day is aimed to bring to our notice all the multiple health benefits of pulses. These lower carbon footprint and lower water footprint crops are wonderful sources of many micronutrients. They are also super easy to store and can play an instrumental role in saving the world from hunger.

The United Nations has mentioned that pulses are crucial to achieving global food security, improved human health, and soil health. This is a great dietary choice to overcome malnutrition. Furthermore, intercropping with pulses can increase farm biodiversity. It is also excellent for creating a more diverse landscape for animals and insects.

To summarize, World Pulse Day raises awareness of why pulses are such an important crop. It aims to highlight the crops’ nutritional value, food security, and environmental benefit.

