World Rabies Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and All You Need to Know

World Rabies Day is marked on September 28. The day as the name suggests is to create and raise awareness about a disease. The main aim behind marking this day is to focus on ways in which prevention and control of rabies can be more effective. The date of September 28 was chosen as it marks the death anniversary of renowned French chemist and microbiologist Louis Pasteur. He along with his team had developed the first-ever effective vaccine of rabies.

The fatal disease is caused after a person or an animal is scratched or bitten by a rabid animal. According to the World Health Organisation, over 20,000 deaths happen in India each year due to rabies. The first ever World Rabies Day was marked in 2007 at an event held in collaboration with Alliance for Rabies Control and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, USA. Over time as people became more aware about the repercussions of the disease the importance and observance of the day also increased. The theme for 15th World Rabbis Day is ‘Rabies: Facts, not Fear’.

As a part of this day, vaccination drives are held at various places and masses are urged to join so that the spread of the disease can be curtailed. Apart from that marathon runs, quizzes, essay writing events, discussions, and other interactive events which help in raising awareness about the disease and the day are also help in various parts of the world. Educational institutions like schools and colleges also organise vaccination camps and awareness campaigns.

This year due to the coronavirus situation across the world there is no information regarding the vaccination camps that will be held. However, a variety of events related to the day which aim at raising awareness regarding rabies will be held online.

People interested in spreading the word related to the day can take to social media for sharing information and sensitising more and more people about rabies.

