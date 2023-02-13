World Radio Day 2023: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Invites People to Share Inputs for Mann Ki Baat on February 26

WORLD RADIO DAY 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of World Radio Day today. “Greetings to all radio listeners, RJs and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system on the special occasion of World Radio Day. May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes and showcasing human creativity," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Modi also invited inputs for his upcoming 98th Mann Ki Baat programme on February 26. “Since it is World Radio Day, I would also like to take the opportunity to remind you all of the 98th #MannKiBaat programme on the 26th. Do share your inputs for the same. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM wrote.

World Radio Day is celebrated every year on February 13 with the objective to underline the importance of radio. Even in the time of innumerable social media platforms and the wide usage of WhatsApp, Radio has remained to be the most resilient and far-reaching medium of communication. Despite technological advancement, there are many who trust the radio for the consumption of news. That is why radio has managed to be a prominent platform to reach the masses, especially in a country like India.

World Radio Day 2023 Theme

The theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day is “Radio and Peace”. United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) highlights independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding. The sub-themes for World Radio Day 2023 are:

Radio in Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding

Radio plays an important role in the maintenance and the transition to peace. It brings forward issues of concern, features matters that deem attention from authorities and citizens, as well as gives them salience. It indirectly strengthens democracy and provides the foundation for sustainable peace. Support to Independent Radio

This theme aims at increasing support for independent radios. Support can be offered in several ways which include emergency funding or structural assistance to radio as a sector, fostering radio pluralism and safeguarding their independence among others.

World Radio Day: Significance

The main idea of celebrating World Radio Day is to make people realise the importance of radio for emergency communication when natural disasters strike. Despite television and mobile phones taking over the world, radio still holds a reputed position in the form of the medium of music, a travel companion, and raising voices of the community through community radio. Amid all the fake news circulating on social media platforms, radio still manages to reach out to people as a trustworthy news source.

