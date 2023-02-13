World Radio Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD RADIO DAY 2023: World Radio Day is celebrated every year on February 13 with the objective to underline the importance of radio. Even in the time of innumerable social media platforms and the wide usage of WhatsApp, Radio has remained to be the most resilient and far-reaching medium of communication. Despite technological advancement, there are many who trust the radio for the consumption of news. That is why radio has managed to be a prominent platform to reach the masses, especially in a country like India.

World Radio Day 2023: Theme

The theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day is “Radio and Peace”. United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) highlights independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding. The sub-themes for World Radio Day 2023 are:

Radio in Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding

Radio plays an important role in the maintenance and the transition to peace. It brings forward issues of concern, features matters that deem attention from authorities and citizens, as well as gives them salience. It indirectly strengthens democracy and provides the foundation for sustainable peace. Support to Independent Radio

This theme aims at increasing support for independent radios. Support can be offered in several ways which include emergency funding or structural assistance to radio as a sector, fostering radio pluralism and safeguarding their independence among others.

World Radio Day: History

Radio dates back to the mid-19th century in the world. It works with the help of sound waves and signals that transmit messages to a specified bandwidth. Radio arrived in India in the early 20th century. However, it took years before it became a popular medium of mass media. Radio was for those who were unable to read advertisements or newspapers but were able to listen and understand things better.

The member states of UNESCO first proclaimed this day back in 2011 but it was later adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2012 as an International Day. From then on, February 13 was observed as World Radio Day.

World Radio Day: Significance

The main idea of celebrating World Radio Day is to make people realise the importance of radio for emergency communication when natural disasters strike. Despite television and mobile phones taking over the world, radio still holds a reputed position in the form of the medium of music, a travel companion, and raising voices of the community through community radio. Amid all the fake news circulating on social media platforms, radio still manages to reach out to people as a trustworthy news source.

