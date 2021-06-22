World Rainforest Day 2021: Significance and Steps You Can Take to Help Save Rainforests

The World Rainforest Day, celebrated on June 22, is a joint effort to promote knowledge and inspire action in order to conserve one of the Earth’s most valuable resources — our rainforests. The day is a celebration of these valuable natural treasures and is intended to spur action to protect them. Rainforest Partnership established the inaugural World Rainforest Day in 2017.

The Amazon rainforests alone provide 20% of the oxygen we breathe and the pure water we drink, emphasising their significance to life on Earth. Not only can rainforests absorb CO2 and stabilise climatic patterns, but they also house 50% of the world’s flora and fauna. It is difficult to believe that, despite their vital relevance to the existence of life on Earth, almost 40 soccer fields of rainforest are destroyed every day.

Deforestation contributes 15% of global carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to climate change, more than automobile pollution from the United States and China together. Deforestation has destroyed one billion hectares of tropical rainforests in the previous 40 years, an area roughly the size of Europe. The restoration of rainforests has the potential to reduce world emissions by one-third.

What Steps can we take to protect the Rainforests?

Be thankful: First and foremost, efforts to safeguard the rainforests must begin immediately. Before we mercilessly cut down trees to create our houses and workplaces, we should take a deep breath and thank the rainforests for acting as the planet’s lungs. Realizing this might lead to a shift towards more sustainable modes of growth.

Contribute: We may also provide monetary support and contributions to organisations that fight to protect rainforests.

Consume a meatless meal: Cattle farming greatly contributes to deforestation. Eating a meatless dinner can help a lot. We might begin by being vegetarian for a single day, week, month, or year.

Pass on the palm oil: Rainforests are being destroyed to make way for more palm farms. Skipping on palm oil and opting for items containing other oils is one little step we can take.

Spread the word: Raising awareness about the need for forest preservation might be a tiny act of kindness that we can perform for our own benefit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here