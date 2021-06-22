World Rainforest Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

The World Rainforest Day is marked on June 22. The day, as the name suggests, is observed to celebrate the existence of rainforests and to create and raise awareness regarding the preservation of this integral natural resource. This year, the theme of the day has been finalised as ‘Protected Together. Now. Forever.’ People across the globe unite on this occasion as a part of different campaigns and events that help in promoting methods and strategies for the preservation of rainforests.

The very first World Rainforest Day was launched on this date in 2017,introduced through the efforts and collaboration of groups called the Rainforest Partnership. The agenda behind the move was to protect the world’s rainforests, which are an integral part of the ecosystem.

These rainforests provide us with many resources like fresh water and clean air by absorbing harmful gases including carbon dioxide, thus playing a crucial role in maintaining the climate balance.

Despite such important benefits, the rainforests are continuosly being destroyed at an alarming rate by deforestation. As per worldrainforestday.org, an area as much as 1 billion hectares from tropical forests has been compromised because of deforestation.

Various organisations, NGOs, environment enthusiasts use this day as an important opportunity for sensitising individuals towards the natural resources. Physical events about the day will not be held this year due to the ongoing global pandemic.

However, people are urged to participate in virtual discussions, webinars and activities that have been planned.

An individual can also help in raising awareness about the day through social media. If you are willing to share your knowledge about the day, then you can use #WorldRainforestDayto amplify it. Further, helping organisations that work towards saving rainforests in any way possible is also a good idea.

