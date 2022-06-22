World Rainforest Day 2022: Steps You Can Take to Help Save Rainforests

WORLD RAINFOREST DAY 2022: Although social media and the global headlines this year have been deluged with issues like the Ukraine-Russia war, economic turmoil and the impacts of coronavirus, the triple planetary crisis like climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss is still not over yet. It still needs to be acknowledged and for that, World Rainforest Day is observed on June 22 every year. It is a joint effort to promote knowledge and inspire actions to conserve our rainforests.

The rainforests are considered to be one of the most valuable resources of the Earth, as the Amazon rainforests alone supply 20 percent of the oxygen that we breathe in. Therefore, on World Rainforest Day, read about a few steps that we can take to protect our rainforests:

Support organisations that are working for it

You can begin by taking the baby steps. And the first step would be to help and support those organisations who are working in this direction. There are many amazing charities that work towards protecting the world’s rainforests. You can help them either by donating money or by spreading awareness about the same. Reduce your carbon footprint

The next step would be by putting an end to or at least try to reduce your carbon footprint. You can do this by using fewer electronic items, travelling in public vehicles or riding a bicycle, using no plastic, and planting more and more saplings around us. Consuming meatless meals

Cattle farming leads to deforestation to a great extent, and in a bid to make space for the farm many rainforests get destroyed. Choose products that give back

While it is best to buy less, there are companies that are donating to various environmental causes with every purchase we make. It is better to get associated with such brands. Purchase responsibly sourced products

Many companies sell products responsibly sourced or made from recycled materials. Such products can go a long way to curbing tropical deforestation.

