World Red Cross Day 2021: History, Theme and Significance

The World Red Cross Day is marked on May 8 every year to acknowledge the beliefs of the Red Crescent Movement and the International Red Cross. The day also signifies appreciation for the volunteers who are always ready to help the needy. The theme this year is ‘Together we are #unstoppable!’

History

May 8 is observed as the World Red Cross Day on Henry Dunant’s, the founder of ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross), birthday. Born in 1828, he was also recognised with the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize in 1901. The first Red Cross Day was celebrated on May 8, 1948.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was founded in 1919 in Paris in the aftermath of World War I. There were five founding members - Britain, France, Italy, Japan and the United States. Over the years, the number grew and now there are 190 recognized National Societies.

The worldwide structure of the Red Cross and Red Crescent now consists of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.

Significance

Previously, individuals all across the world practised donation of blood on this day to mark the occasion. However, citing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, no such campaigns, and drives are being held this year.

The official Twitter account of the Red Crescent Societies and International Federation of the Red Cross stated that people this year should observe Red Cross Day by cheering for all the staff and volunteers who are braving this pandemic.

Hope is built through countless acts of kindness.This week we will celebrate our special World #RedCrossDay #RedCrescentDay with an inspiring Twitter thread—dedicated to all our #unstoppable volunteers and staff around the 🌏 pic.twitter.com/udcxcJCF37 — IFRC (@ifrc) May 3, 2021

The Red Cross is headquartered at Washington DC in the United States.

The Red Cross Society strives to initiate, inspire and organise the desire to offer humanitarian responsibilities at all times needed so that individuals do not have to undergo problems.

In view of this, the operations that the Red Cross Society undertakes can be generally classified into four types including response disasters, endorsing the values and principles of humanitarian cause, swift response to disasters and readiness for health care and disasters.

Furthermore, there are also seven principles on which the Red Cross Society operates including independence, voluntary, impartiality. neutrality, humanity, unity and universality.

