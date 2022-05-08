World Red Cross Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, Wishes and Quotes

WORLD RED CROSS DAY 2022: In a bid to commemorate the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, every year on May 8, World Red Cross day is celebrated. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.

The World Red Cross Day is the annual celebration of their principles when people in every corner of the world pay tribute to the humanitarian agency for their amazing contribution to helping people in need.

World Red Cross Day 2022: Theme

Every year, the day is celebrated under a particular theme, and the theme for 2022 is ‘Be Human Kind’. With this year’s theme, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is putting kindness in the picture and is encouraging all to be kind to each other. It is enlightening us all that despite the world appearing scary and extremely tough, there is hope and humanity that can be found in the act of kindness.

World Red Cross Day: History

The origin of World Red Cross Day dates back to World War I when the idea of an annual celebration for those who contributed to world peace was first raised. In 1936, the proposal called ‘Red Cross Truce’ was approved at the Tokyo conference, however, the then League of Red Cross Societies (LRCS) considered it only after World War II in 1946. On May 8, 1948, the world celebrated its first Red Cross Day.

World Red Cross Day: Significance

The day is extremely significant as it reminds all to never step back when it is their turn to show a gesture of kindness. There is a high need to spread kindness amidst a world that faces problems like the shortage of food, several natural calamities, war, and epidemic disease.

World Red Cross Day: Wishes and Quotes

1. The Red Needs You, Join Now!

2. It is the duty of every human to serve humanity and we must always do so to extend our contribution to the Red Cross.

3. I like the influence and responsibility the Red Cross has become known for—Zulay Henao

4. After what others would call a fun day out together, we feel as if we have been at the Red Cross, donating blood—Anneli Rufus

5. The world is cruel and love is scarce so spread love and bring a smile to the faces of your fellow human beings.

6. A warm thank you to all those who are selflessly serving humanity and bringing a good change in society

7. The world has seen enough bloodshed, tragedies, and wars. Now, the world needs people that promote peace and help those in distress. Cheers to all working for humanity.

