World Refugee Day 2022: Theme, History and Key Facts About Asylum Seekers Across the Globe

WORLD REFUGEE DAY 2022: World Refugee Day commemorates the obstacles refugees – people who have been displaced from their homes and countries of origin because of persecution, conflicts, terrorism and disasters – face each year. The day also celebrates their courage and strength. Since 2001, the United Nations and more than 100 countries observe World Refugee Day every year, on June 20th. On this day, refugees are honoured, their plight is highlighted to the world and seeks to improve their lives.

WORLD REFUGEE DAY 2022: HISTORY

The United Nations General Assembly had decided on the date – June 20 to observe World Refugee Day, while adopting Resolution 55/76, on December 4, 2000. For the first time in history, on June 20, 2001, World Refugee Day was celebrated. In 2001, the event marked the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention which talks about the protection of refugees.

WORLD REFUGEE DAY 2022: THEME

While the theme of World Refugee Day 2022 has not been rolled out, last year it was “Together we heal, learn and shine.” The 2021 theme highlighted the basic needs of displaced people, such as healthcare, nutrition and education.

WORLD REFUGEE DAY 2021: KEY FACTS

According to the UNHCR, there are 65.3 million individuals worldwide who have been forcefully displaced. UNHCR’s Global Trends Report, which got published on June 18, 2021 reported that 82.4 million people have gotten displaced in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations (UN) claims that 79.5 million people have been displaced by the end of 2019. UN also has a backlog of asylum claims of over 1.1 million and are expecting above 300,000 new claims. Daily, 42,500 individuals run out of their homes in search of safety within their own country’s or other nations’ borders. Developing countries house 86 percent of the world’s refugees. Dadaab, Kenya, is home to more than 329,000 people and is the world’s biggest refugee camp. Surprisingly, 51% of the world’s 20 million refugees are under the age of 18. Did you know the first-ever Refugee Team competed, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

