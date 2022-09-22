World Rhino Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, Interesting Facts and Quotes

WORLD RHINO DAY 2022: Every year on September 22, World Rhino Day is observed to spread awareness about the different Rhinoceros species and the dangers they face. This day also celebrates all five rhino species namely the Sumatran, Black, Greater One-horned, Javan, and White rhino species.

Additionally, the day offers NGOs, zoos, and the general public a chance to honour rhinos in their own special ways. This day aims to spread the importance of protecting these animals, as Rhinoceros have become critically endangered in the wild due to ongoing poaching and habitat loss over many years.

World Rhino Day: Theme

This year’s World Rhino Day will be observed under the theme- Five Rhino Species Forever. The goals of this day are to promote the noble cause of raising awareness about the need to save rhinos from danger to their lives. The rhinos are constantly under severe threat. It is because of deforestation, industrialization and related human activities, Rhino life is under threat. Therefore it becomes important to raise awareness about the same among the future generation.

World Rhino Day: History

The day’s announcement was done in 2010 by WWF-South Africa. When Lisa Jane Campbell, the founder of Annamitici and owner of the Chishakwe Ranch in Zimbabwe, teamed up with Rhishja Cota, the event’s creative director in 2011 to raise awareness about the need to preserve or protect all five species of rhinos from extinction.

The annual celebration gained recognition on a global scale. World Rhino Day was first observed in 2011, and every year since then, it has been observed worldwide.

World Rhino Day: Significance

Rhino is in danger of going extinct due to poaching, climate change, and disturbances to their natural environment. The yearly commemoration of the day emphasizes spreading awareness about the necessity of protecting and caring for the rhino species worldwide. Today, three species of rhino—black, Javan, and Sumatran are said to be critically endangered.

World Rhino Day: Interesting Facts

Rhinos are partially blind as they can only see objects 98 feet away from them. Rhino horns are made up of Keratin. Rhinos are herbivores, so they only consume grass. Rhinos have tiny brains relative to their size. Rhinos move quickly on land and can turn swiftly in small spaces.

World Rhino Day: Quotes

“Rhinos are just fat unicorns. If we’d give them the time and attention they deserve, as well as a diet: They’d reveal their majestic ways.” – Ashley Purdy “People can have rhinoceros skin, but there’s a point when something’s going to hurt you.” – Janet Jackson “My biggest concern and main engagement with UNEP is focused on endangered species and illegal wildlife trade – mostly elephants, rhinos, etc.” – Yaya Toure “The scary thing is that in my lifetime, 95 per cent of the world’s rhinos have been killed.” – Mark Carwardine “The only way to save a rhinoceros is to save the environment in which it lives because there’s a mutual dependency between it and millions of other species of both animals and plants.” – David Attenborough

