World Rhino Day: IFS Officer Shares Interesting Facts About Rhinoceros

World Rhino Day is observed on September 22 with an aim of creating awareness about the different rhinoceros species and the dangers they face. On the occasion, Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan shared a Twitter thread highlighting interesting facts, and the threats the animal faces today. “It is World Rhino Day. There are five species of Rhino in the world. Among them, the Black, Sumatran and Javan rhinos (which were once found naturally in India also) are critically endangered. And Indian rhino is Vulnerable. Here standing in its habitat with all the glory,” he tweeted.

The IFS officer followed it up with a picture of a Pasupati seal from the Indus Valley Civilization which features various animals including rhinos. He goes on to mention about the Javan species of Rhinos got extinct in India in the first decade of the 20th century. “Once widespread in the northeast. Rhinos lost huge ground in these years. Imagine they were once found across north India up to modern Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Kaswan then shared an image of the smallest species of rhinoceros, Sumatran. This species was declared extinct after the death of the last known Sumatran rhinoceros in 2019 in Malaysia.

In the next tweet, the IFS officer posts a picture of the world’s last male northern white rhino which died in 2018.

Kaswan states that India is home to close to 80 per cent population of the world of the Greater One Horned Rhino. However, the population is under threat of poaching because of the myth that their horns are aphrodisiacs and can cure many ailments

In the last tweet of the thread, the IFS officer reveals a fascinating fact about the Indian rhinos. “Indian rhino kid stays close to mother. Adult lives alone except during mating. They are solitary and mark their territory in a very simple way. By urine and piles of dung!”

As per the recent report by the Asian Rhino Specialist Group (AsRSG), there are 4,014 greater one-horned rhinos.

