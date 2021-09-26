World Rivers Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Every year on the fourth Sunday of September, World River Day is observed to raise awareness regarding water bodies and to promote their conservation. This year, it falls on September 26. Today, rivers face a massive challenge posed due to climate change and global warming. As per World Rivers Day, “the day is a celebration of the world’s waterways. It highlights the many values of rivers and strives to increase public awareness and encourages the improved stewardship of rivers around the world."

History and significance

Mark Angelo, a well-known river environmentalist, addressed the United Nations in 2005 during its Water for Life campaign, a decade-long effort to raise awareness about vulnerable water supplies throughout the world. Angelo called for an annual World Rivers Day to help the cause gain traction.

According to Mark Angelo, the founder and Chair of World Rivers Day, the significance of clean freshwater has been critical in the tussle against COVID-19. World Rivers Day is a timeous opportunity for millions and millions of people across the globe to come together and commemorate the importance of healthy thriving waterways.

Theme and celebration

This year’s theme is “waterways in our communities," with a specific emphasis on the need to conserve and repair urban waterways, which are frequently under stress.

People from all walks of life can attend the physical and virtual events organised for World Rivers Day 2021 on Sunday, September 26. With many of the world’s rivers in poor condition and under rising pressures from pollution, industrial growth, and climate change, almost 100 countries are expected to take part in this year’s events.

