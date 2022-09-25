World Rivers Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes to Share

World River Day is observed to raise awareness regarding water bodies and to promote their conservation. It is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of September, and this year, it falls on September 25. As per World Rivers Day, “It is a celebration of the world’s waterways.” This day highlights the values of rivers and strives to increase public awareness and encourages the improved supervision of rivers around the world.

World Rivers Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year’s World Rivers Day is ‘The importance of Rivers to Biodiversity’. The absolute need for rivers to keep any civilization going is the focus of this year’s theme. Not only humans, but rivers keep a wide range of animals and plant a living breathing part of our ecosystem.

World Rivers Day: History

Internationally renowned river activist, Mark Angelo began a major cleanup event of the Thompson River in British Columbia, in September 1980. Upon its success in 2005, it came to be known as BC River Day. Following its success, Angelo proposed celebrating World Rivers Day.

Mark Angelo addressed the United Nations in 2005 during its Water for Life campaign, an effort to raise awareness about vulnerable water supplies throughout the world. In response to Angelo’s proposal, the UN established World Rivers Day, to be annually celebrated on the 4th Sunday of every September.

The first event in 2005 was marked by a huge success as millions of people joined hands to help conserve rivers around the world. Every year on the fourth Sunday of every September, the world comes together to celebrate the rivers.

World Rivers Day: Significance:

Rivers are the building blocks of any civilization. Today, rivers in almost every country are facing major threats, and are not just limited to pollution and low water levels. World Rivers Day invites people from around the world to join in and celebrate the rivers around them, and help in starting projects for their conservation. The UN also invites sponsorship organizations to support the world’s rivers.

World Rivers Day: Quotes

“Rivers are the arteries of our planet; they are lifelines in the truest sense”- Mark Angelo “A river is more than an amenity, it is a treasure. It offers a necessity of life that must be rationed among those who have power over it. ” – Oliver Wendell Holmes “A good river is nature’s life work in song.” – Mark Helprin, ‘Freddy And Fredericka‘ “When the well is dry, we know the worth of water.” – Benjamin Franklin “A river seems a magic thing. A magic, moving, living part of the very earth itself.” – Laura Gilpin “The river knows the way to the sea: Without a pilot it runs and falls, Blessing all lands with its charity.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

