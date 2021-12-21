World Sari Day 2021: We are Loving Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s Fashion Coincidence

The dreamy wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan left netizens awestruck. Gradually, the actors shared snaps of all the wedding festivities, featuring the two enjoying themselves with their family. Everything about Vicky and Katrina’s nuptial was woven with love. Katrina was a Sabyasachi bride for all her wedding functions, and her outfits made everyone go wow. The actress is quite attached to Indian culture, and her outfits speak volumes about it. However, in one of the events, Katrina thought of paying tribute to her mother Suzanne Turquotte’s British heritage.

The actress looked elegant in a pastel-pink and floral tulle saree. According to Sabyasachi’s Instagram post, the vintage-inspired couture sari featuring a trailing veil was embellished with embroidered hand-cut English flowers, along with semi-precious gems and crystals.

Around 40 artisans dedicated a span of 1800 hours to handcraft the pastel tulle sari. She paired the stunning saree with an uncut diamond choker featuring opals and pale Russian emeralds. Katrina looked absolutely gorgeous, however, the floral tulle saree reminded us of a similar look that Deepika Padukone had donned in 2017 for a red carpet event. A fashion coincidence moment!

Back in 2017, when Deepika was promoting her film, Padmavat, she picked a sheer tulle saree with floral appliqué for one of the award functions. Deepika’s Sabyasachi saree featured shimmery embellishment, a floral embroidered border, and an extended train, which added a whole lot of drama to the ensemble. She carried a nude drape and paired it with a sleeveless blouse, which had a plunging neckline and similar floral embellishments.

For the accessories, Katrina opted for multilayered Kundan jhumkas by Sabyasachi. We won’t deny that Deepika came out with the apt make-up to go with the saree, soft smoky eyes, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, and nude lips.

