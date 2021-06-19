World Sauntering Day 2021: History, Significance and How to Celebrate Amid COVID-19

World Sauntering Day is one of the most fun-filled days in the year. It is celebrated on June 19. The idea behind marking this day is to remind people in general to slow down and focus on fitness and wellness. The day also urges people to take it easy, take a break if need be and slow down at least for one day in a year. Doing this will also reduce the risk of contracting stress related troubles.

World Sauntering Day: History

The day was initiated by a person named W.T. Rabe in the year 1979. He had made this day at a time when jogging had become exceedingly popular and this day was his response to slow down and take it easy. At some places, the day is observed on August 28. World Sauntering Day is believed to have started at a porch in Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan, USA. The hotel was chosen as it had the largest porch in the world.

World Sauntering Day: Significance

The aim behind the event was to encourage people to walk slowly and enjoy the surroundings of the area they were at. By definition sauntering is a verb which describes a style of walking. It primarily means to walk in a cheerful surrounding. Many people prefer to do it in open areas where there is a lot of greenery as it helps in relaxation and is also good for health.

In order to celebrate the day amid a pandemic here are the following things you can try:

Take a stroll in your house lawn or balcony

Sit down with your family and catch up on things happening. You can also play indoor games. Remember the idea is to slow down and relax.

Plan a movie night or evening with family

Try to stay away from your mobile and connect with nature, family and surroundings.

Indulge in self-care, and read a book or listen to music that you have been wanting to for long.

