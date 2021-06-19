World Sauntering Day 2021: Images, Quotes to Remind You to Slow Down and Enjoy Life

World Sauntering Day is observed on June 19 every year to remind us to slow down from our hectic lives and smell the proverbial roses as we walk along. The word ‘saunter’ means to walk slowly in a relaxed manner. It is quite important to slow down and enjoy the little things that we might miss rushing through life.

The day was declared a holiday in 1979 to remind people to slow down and enjoy life. As the coronavirus restrictions are being relaxed now, you are allowed to step out and take a slow walk. If you don’t want to go out, you can saunter in your terrace garden or the balcony or just in your living room.

Here are some of the quotes that will encourage you to saunter and enjoy the life:

The best remedy for a short temper is a long walk – Jacqueline Schiff

My grandmother started walking five miles a day when she was sixty. She’s ninety-seven now, and we don’t know where the heck she is – Ellen DeGeneres

There is nothing like walking to get the feel of a country. A fine landscape is like a piece of music; it must be taken at the right tempo. Even a bicycle goes too fast – Paul Scott Mowrer

Everywhere is within walking distance if you have the time – Steven Wright

All truly great thoughts are conceived while walking – Friedrich Nietzsche

I only went out for a walk and finally concluded to stay out till sundown, for going out, I found, was really going in – John Muir

Walking is a great adventure, the first meditation, a practice of heartiness and soul primary to humankind. Walking is the exact balance between spirit and humility – Gary Snyder

But the beauty is in the walking – we are betrayed by destinations – Gwyn Thomas

Above all, do not lose your desire to walk. Every day I walk myself into a state of well-being and walk away from every illness – Soren Kierkegaard

A little fresh air would be good for you just now. The weather is lovely, and a little stroll in the park will bring the colour back to your cheeks. – J. Palgrave Simpson

