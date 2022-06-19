World Sauntering Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images and Quotes to Remind You to Slow Down and Enjoy Life

WORLD SAUNTERING DAY 2022: Amid this fast-paced lifestyle, it is important to slow down, take out some time for yourself and reflect on your life. Why is it important? Because that is the simple purpose of life – living every moment to the fullest while achieving your dreams. And that is why, every year on June 19, we celebrate World Sauntering Day to remind ourselves, it is okay to breathe deeply, admire, and enjoy the things around us in-between our busy schedules.

On this day, take a look at some of the popular quotes to mark World Sauntering Day:

1. Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it

2. A walk in nature walks the soul back home

3. The world is big and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark

4. Only by going alone in silence, without baggage, can one truly get into the heart of the wilderness

5. I only went for a walk, and finally concluded to stay out till sundown, for going out. I found, was really going in

6. Blessed are they who see beautiful things in humble places where other people see nothing.

7. Not all those who wander are lost

8. Stop worrying about the potholes in the road and enjoy the journey

9. If we were meant to stay at one place, we’d have roots instead of feet, he said

