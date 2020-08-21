World Senior Citizen’s Day 2020: Date, Theme and Importance of the Occasion

Just like children and adults, senior citizens also constitute an important part of the society. However, a lot of elders face abuse and discrimination as they grow older. To attract the attention of the globe towards the well-being of the elderly, the World Senior Citizen's Day is celebrated on August 21.

The day was first proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 14, 1990, while the first celebration was marked on October 1, 1991. The World Senior Citizen’s Day was officially founded by the former President of the United States of America, Ronald Reagan.

As they grow in age, the elderly people face various issues including age deterioration and elder abuse. To create awareness about these issues and promote factors to improve their well-being, several organisations and institutions arrange meetings and programmes. These also recognize the contribution of senior citizens towards the society.

In the current times, when COVID-19 has affected the livelihood of many people, several senior citizens and artists are also struggling to make their ends meet and live a comfortable life. In order to show some love and respect for them, we should promote and encourage these people in their activities to create a better world.

Here are some quotes for the senior citizens that you can use to wish others today:

-- Aging is an extraordinary process where you become the person you always should have been – David Bowie.

-- Old Age is like everything else. To make a success of it, you’ve got to start young – Theodore Roosevelt.

-- Old age has deformities enough of its own. It should never add to them the deformity of vice - Eleanor Roosevelt.

-- Education is the best provision for old age – Aristotle.

-- Old age, believe me, is a good and pleasant thing. It is true you are gently shouldered off the stage, but then you are given such a comfortable front stall as spectator – Confucius.