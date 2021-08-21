World Senior Citizens’ Day 2021: Date, History and Significance Amid COVID-19

The World Senior Citizens’ Day is dedicated to increasing awareness about the issues that affect the elderly. From age deterioration to elder abuse, each problem is widely discussed, experiences are shared, and possibly some solutions are also offered. Every year, World Senior Citizens’ Day is celebrated on August 21. The day also acknowledges the contribution of elders to society as it only adds to their inclusiveness in society and growth. For the unknown, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed on June 15.

World Senior Citizens’ Day: History

On December 14, 1990, the first World Senior Citizens’ Day was proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations. However, the first celebration was marked on October 1, 1991. Ideally, it was former President of the United States of America, Ronald Reagan who officially founded the World Senior Citizens’ Day.

World Senior Citizens’ Day: Significance

The World Senior Citizens’ Day is a great occasion to remind the government of its promises to take measures for the welfare of the senior citizens. It is important to ensure that along with not facing abuses, they are able to avail benefits from different government schemes.

A number of schemes including Integrated Programme for Older Persons, Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, and Vayoshreshtha Samman are announced for senior citizens in India. These schemes aim to improve the quality of life of senior citizens by providing them with basic amenities and opportunities.

The government has also announced that elders, who age above 60 and fall under the BPL category, should be provided with free assisted living aids and physical devices.

A special attention should be given to their well-being, especially during the ongoing time of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, as they are equally going through a tough time. A slight assistance could prove to be of great use and what would be a better occasion other than World Senior Citizens’ Day.

