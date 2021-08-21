World Senior Citizens’ Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share

August 21 is observed as the World Senior Citizens’ Day to acknowledges the contribution of elders to society as it only adds to their inclusiveness in society and growth. The day is dedicated to increasing awareness about the issues that affect the elderly. From age deterioration to elder abuse, each problem is widely discussed, experiences are shared, and possibly some solutions are also offered.

On World Senior Citizens’ Day 2021, here are some images, wishes, quotes and messages to share:

Let us all pledge to take extra care of our elders and nurture them with love and care they deserve especially during this COVID-19 pandemic which has left them more vulnerable.

To care for those who once cared for us is one of the biggest honours.

The wiser mind mourns less for what age takes away than what it leaves behind. – William Wordsworth

The tragedy of old age is not that one is old, but that one is young. – Oscar Wilde

After a lifetime of working, raising families, and contributing to the success of this nation in countless other ways, senior citizens deserve to retire with dignity. - Charlie Gonzalez

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here