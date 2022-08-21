World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: Date, History and Significance

WORLD SENIOR CITIZEN’S DAY 2022: Each year, August 21 is celebrated as World Senior Citizens’ Day. It is also known as National Senior Citizens’ Day in the United States (US). The day is observed with the intent to highlight the contributions of elderly people in human society and honour them. The day is also celebrated to bring attention to various issues that affect the elderly, such as health issues and abuse by younger people, whether family or outsiders. Below, we take a look at the history of World Senior Citizens’ Day and its significance.

World Senior Citizen’s Day: History

World Senior Citizens’ Day has its roots back in the August 19, 1988 proclamation by the then President of the United States of America, Ronald Reagan. Named proclamation 5847, Reagan highlighted the achievements of older people in American families, communities and the nation. The United States Congress passed a House Joint Resolution numbered 138, which allowed Reagan to declare the third Sunday of August annually, as “National Senior Citizen’s Day.”

Reagan also mentioned how improved healthcare facilities in the United States of America had helped the elderly to lead the USA with their experience and sense of purpose. The 40th US President spoke of the need to be grateful to older citizens and ensure that communities offer a safe environment for older people to live the remainder of their lives to the fullest and with dignity and freedom.

World Senior Citizen’s Day: Significance

As noted by the United Nations (UN), the elderly population is projected to reach more than 1.5 billion by 2050. This rise will be prominently seen in East Asia and South-East Asia. Less developed nations will host more than two-thirds of the planet’s elderly people by 2050. With a growing elderly population, it is pertinent that a robust system exists which supports their all-around wellbeing.

Many elderly people report being abused by their children. Many others suffer neglect. Many consider their elderly parents a burden. Some drop them in old age homes or harm them for their property. Such crimes need to be rooted out. World Senior Citizens’ Day is a significant event that helps us highlight and address these issues for social healing.

