World Sepsis Day is celebrated on September 13 every year as an opportunity for people around the world to unite in their fight against sepsis. Notably, Sepsis is the common final pathway of all acute infections that arises when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs.

The body releases certain chemical messengers, like prostaglandins, during infections, into the bloodstream to fight the disease-causing pathogens. Sepsis occurs when the body's response to these chemicals goes out of control and start damaging the body.

Notably, one of the original founding members of the Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA), Sepsis Alliance and other members of GSA hosted the Merinoff Symposium on September 29, 2010, bringing together global experts on sepsis to help create a public definition of sepsis.

Subsequently, GSA and its member organizations launched the first global World Sepsis Day on September 13, 2012 and it continues to be celebrated on that day annually around the world.

Notably, according to the World Health Organization, sepsis may lead to shock, multiple organ failure, and death, especially if not recognized early and treated promptly. Sepsis accounts for millions of deaths worldwide annually. It is well known that sepsis can be prevented by vaccination and clean care. Furthermore, early recognition and treatment can reduce sepsis mortality.

The various symptoms of sepsis include fever, low body temperature, rapid breathing, a fast heart rate, confusion, and edema. Furthermore, early signs of the condition include rapid heart rate, decreased urination, and high blood sugar. Furthermore, it can also cause an altered mental status and restlessness as well as passing extremely little urine or no urine for the whole day.

Sepsis prevention can take place by getting timely vaccination against flu, pneumonia and other infections. Furthermore, practicing good hygiene is also important, along with getting immediate medical assistance if these are signs of a developing infection.

