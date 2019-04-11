World Siblings Day: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan Share Heartfelt Messages for Siblings

The world is celebrating World Siblings Day on April 10 and Bollywood celebs are pouring out all the love and care for their siblings through social media posts. From Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Kriti Sanon and Shilpa Shetty, the celebs did not leave any stone unturned to let the world know about their bond with their siblings.Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures with her lesser-known sibling, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. Simmba actor Sara, who is on a vacation to New York, shared multiple pictures with her brother, writing, “Happy World Siblings Day to my not so little brother.” The Bollywood’s new entrant also shared a childhood picture of the two.Bollywood’s ‘desi’ girl Priyanka Chopra also poured her heart out for her brother Siddharth Chopra, with a picture of them from Diwali 2018. Expressing her excitement for his marriage, Priyanka wrote, “This guy here is amazing, full of life and ideas. My baby brother @siddharthchopra89, U’re getting married to the beautiful @ishittaakumar and I can’t wait!”Designer Riddhima Kapoor, daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, also shared a picture with brother Ranbir Kapoor, who is yet to make his debut on Instagram. Sharing a picture in an Instagram story, Riddhima wrote, “Same Same but different.”Sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty also shared their mutual love for each other, writing posts for each other. In a picture posted on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Our roots say we are siblings but our hearts say we are friends. Blood is thicker than water and so is our bond. #happysiblingday my tunki... Love you always and forever..more than you would ever know. @shamitashetty_official.” Younger sister Shamita also shared a video, dancing with Shilpa, on which she wrote, “Happy world sibling day. Love u my munki.. Thank you for being the lovely, simple, generous soul you are.. u light up my life with ur laughter and unconditional love. Sorry for all the times I’ve troubled you .. and thank you for all the times you’ve patiently mothered me. You are the buttercream icing on my chocolate cake, peanut butter to my jelly, apple to my pie. You are my heart, my soul, my strength, my inspiration.. my best friend.. my everything, feeling blessed. love you to the moon n back.”Actress Kriti Sanon also shared a video with baby sister Nupur Sanon, along with the caption, “If you wanna go baby lets go, If you wanna rock I’m ready to roll, If you wanna sloowwwwww down,We can slow down together! @nupursanon Nupsuuuu Happy Siblings Day!!”