World Sight Day 2021: Foods That Will Keep Your Eyes Shining Bright

Eyes are the window to the soul. And who wouldn’t want those windows to remain healthy and sparkling. Bright, shining eyes are an indication of great eye health. On the occasion of the World Sight Day on October 14 (an initiative that attempts to raise awareness about vision impairments, eye disorders) we bring to you a list of foods that nourishes your eyes and let them shine bright:

Omega-3 fatty acids rich foods

Omega-3 fatty acids are highly beneficial for eyes. This component battles dry eye syndrome and aids in keeping the moisture level intact in eyes. Cod liver oil, salmon, sardines, mackerel, flax seeds are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Keep your eyes well-hydrated and shining by consuming nutritious foods.

Eggs

Eat egg yolks as they have vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin, zinc that are known to reduce age-related macular degeneration, cataracts; protect the cornea and boost eye health.

Carrots

A must-have vegetable to ensure great eye health. The vitamin A and beta carotene increase the vitality of the eye and help retain the sparkle.

Leafy green vegetables

The shine in your eyes will get improved naturally if you increase intake of antioxidant-rich leafy greens like kale, spinach, collards, lettuce, broccoli. These are excellent sources of zeaxanthin, lutein that provide nutrition to the eye and let them shine bright.

Nuts

Walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, almonds contain vitamin E, zinc and are rich in antioxidants. They help fight the free radicals and protect the cells of the eyes. They safeguard the eyes from disorders, inflammation and dryness.

Dairy products

Milk, yogurt, cottage cheese are good for retina and choroid, that is the vascular tissue underlining the retina. These products are rich in minerals that aid in keeping your eyes healthy, and shining bright.

Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons are rich in vitamin C and serve as keys to adding sparkle to your eyes. Vitamin C improves the collagen and eyesight. Citrus fruits keep the blood vessels, delicate capillaries in the retina healthy.

