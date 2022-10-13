World Sight Day 2022: Foods to Consume During Pregnancy to Protect Your Child's Eyesight

Squint eye, commonly known as Strabismus, is a condition in which the eyes are not aligned in the same direction at the same time. The disorder, which is constant or intermittent, usually occurs due to the improper functioning of the extraocular muscles, which control the movement of the eye and the eyelid. One can also develop Strabismus from an injury or disorder to the brain which impacts the eye’s ability to work together simultaneously.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a woman’s proper and balanced nutrition during pregnancy plays an important role in the development of the eye and brain of the unborn.

Top showsha video

Here we have listed foods that help the baby avoid the disorder.

Sweet Potato:

Rich in many nutrients, the consumption of sweet potatoes is beneficial for health. It is an excellent source of beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A once it enters the body. Vitamin A helps in improving eyesight and also boosts immunity.

Legumes

Belonging to a group of several foods that include lentils, soybeans, peas, beans, chickpeas, and peanuts, these are excellent sources of fibre, protein, folate, calcium, and iron, and all of them are very important for a pregnant lady.

Leafy green vegetables

Green and leafy vegetables are health boosters for everyone, but when it comes to expectant mothers, green vegetables are nothing less than a panacea. Being a rich source of antioxidants, calcium, protein, fibre, folate, vitamins, and potassium, eating green vegetables during pregnancy will support the baby’s development.

Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, Salmon is considered very good for heart health. Pregnant women must include it in their diet, as it helps in the development of the brain and eyes of the newborn. It is also a great source of vitamin D, which supports bone health as well as strengthens the immune system.

Eggs

Many women abstain from eating eggs but they are an excellent source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which helps in reducing the risk of vision problems. It also reduces the chances of night blindness, dry eyes, etc. These vital nutrients present in eggs are essential for the development of your unborn baby’s eyes.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here