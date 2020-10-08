Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

World Sight Day: Kabir Bedi Gives a Tour of Mumbai to Visually Impaired Kids

On the occasion of World Sight Day 2020, a documentary short film about veteran actor Kabir Bedi taking six visually impaired children across Mumbai in September last year, was released.

News18

Updated:October 8, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Sight Day: Kabir Bedi Gives a Tour of Mumbai to Visually Impaired Kids
On the occasion of World Sight Day 2020, a documentary short film about veteran actor Kabir Bedi taking six visually impaired children across Mumbai in September last year, was released.

World Sight Day is annually celebrated on the second Thursday of October to raise awareness about vision impairment and blindness. In 2020 World Sight Day was celebrated on 8th October globally and a short film Breaking Barriers was released which saw veteran actor Kabir Bedi spending a day with six visually impaired children from Rajasthan and Jharkhand and gave them a tour of Mumbai.

The tour was organised by Sightsavers India, global development organisation that has been working in India since 1966 to eliminate avoidable blindness and to ensure that people who are irreversibly blind are supported adequately to lead lives of independence and dignity. The film was shot in September 2019, and shows the children experiencing the city through the voice of the actor, who told them about the facts behind the famous sites in Mumbai.

They visited the Juhu Beach, went on a boat tour from Gateway of India and also found out about the various technologies used for the visually impaired by the reputed St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. The children talked about their experiences and the actor shared why this was important for the kids.

Take a look at the film below:

"These children are wonderful because there is an openness about them, an intelligence about them, and a desire to know and learn," Bedi said in the film. "The whole theme of our campaign is inclusion, which is the children who are sight challenged do not have to be treated as if they are outside of the mainstream. They are very much part of the mainstream and educated in normal schools, with a few facilites provided to them. They are and should be the part of the mainstream. The inclusion is very important," he added.

The children are educated under the Sightsavers Education Program which runs in five states of India namely The programme is being run in five states namely, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading