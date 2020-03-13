Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

World Sleep Day 2020: Here's Everything You Need To Know

On an average, a human needs to sleep for seven to eight hours every day. However, many a times, our sleep is interrupted due to several factors.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 13, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Sleep Day 2020: Here's Everything You Need To Know
Image for representation

What is that one thing that we all love the most? Well, it definitely has to be either sleeping or eating. Today, as the globe celebrates World Sleep Day 2020, let us shed some light on the importance of sleep and a few facts that you might be unaware of.

The annual event is organized every year by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society. The day falls on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year, which will be celebrated on March 13 this year.

Slogan for World Sleep Day 2020

For the year 2020, the slogan of World Sleep Day is ‘Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet’. It is marked to ponder upon the importance of sleep, including the discussion on quality of life that can be improved with healthy sleep.

Common disorders related to sleep

On an average, a human needs to sleep for seven to eight hours every day. However, many a times, our sleep is interrupted due to several factors. Do you know about these common disorders related to sleep?

• Insomnia: A condition where it is difficult to fall asleep or remain asleep during the whole night.

• Sleep Apnea: A condition where you get sudden difficulty in breathing patterns in the middle of your sleep.

• Restless legs syndrome (RLS): Also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, RLS is a sleep movement disorder, which causes an uncomfortable sensation and an urge to move the legs when you try to sleep.

• Narcolepsy: A condition where you feel extremely sleepy and fall asleep during the day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram