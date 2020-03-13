World Sleep Day 2020: Here's Everything You Need To Know

What is that one thing that we all love the most? Well, it definitely has to be either sleeping or eating. Today, as the globe celebrates World Sleep Day 2020, let us shed some light on the importance of sleep and a few facts that you might be unaware of.

The annual event is organized every year by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society. The day falls on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year, which will be celebrated on March 13 this year.

Slogan for World Sleep Day 2020

For the year 2020, the slogan of World Sleep Day is ‘Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet’. It is marked to ponder upon the importance of sleep, including the discussion on quality of life that can be improved with healthy sleep.

Common disorders related to sleep

On an average, a human needs to sleep for seven to eight hours every day. However, many a times, our sleep is interrupted due to several factors. Do you know about these common disorders related to sleep?

• Insomnia: A condition where it is difficult to fall asleep or remain asleep during the whole night.

• Sleep Apnea: A condition where you get sudden difficulty in breathing patterns in the middle of your sleep.

• Restless legs syndrome (RLS): Also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, RLS is a sleep movement disorder, which causes an uncomfortable sensation and an urge to move the legs when you try to sleep.

• Narcolepsy: A condition where you feel extremely sleepy and fall asleep during the day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.