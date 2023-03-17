World Sleep Day 2023: Ensure Quality Sleep with the Right Posture

WORLD SLEEP DAY 2023: When ‘sleep’ is sound, health and happiness abounds. Isn’t that a great way to healthy living! Well, ideally that’s the secret mantra to achieve optimal quality of life. This World Sleep Day let’s pledge to take care of our sleeping patterns, ensure correct sleeping postures, and head towards a healthier life.

Harping on the significance of sleep, the World Sleep Society (that was formerly called World Association of Sleep Medicine), was the one to usher in World Sleep Day. Since 2008, it has been annually observed on the Friday prior to the March Equinox (also called the Spring Vernal Equinox).

This year it is March 17 that commemorates this eventful day which primarily intends to raise awareness of sleep as a human privilege. A privilege that seems to have been often jeopardized by the habits of modern lifestyle. Having said that, by adopting better ways of prevention and management of sleep disorders, we can definitely tackle the issue.

So, on this special day, we bring to you the correct sleeping postures to adhere to in order to ensure adequate sleep. Take a look:

Sleeping on your back

This posture is great for neck and spine health. It is also known as ‘supine position’ or ‘shavasana’. Our spine remains straight and untwisted getting the much-needed support, with your body weight distributed equally. Moreover, this posture also helps in preventing facial wrinkles. Pillow under your knees

You could use a pillow under your knees while sleeping in this position: This aids to maintain that curve in your lower back. There reduces strain on the body’s pressure points. Reclined position

Sleep on your back in a reclined position. This is beneficial for isthmic spondylolisthesis patients as it ensures an angle between thighs and trunk, and decreases pressure on the spine. Sleeping on your side

This is the best and highly recommended posture to ensure quality sleep and good health. Spine remains elongated and relatively neutral in this position (with the correct mattress, of course), reducing neck, back, shoulder pain. Sleep with a pillow under your head

You could use a firm, medium-height pillow or ergonomic cushion to lend support to the head and neck. Sleep with a pillow between your knees

Hips, pelvis, and spine get better alignment if you use a pillow in between your knees. Also, sleep on your left side after meals. Sleeping on your stomach

Slightly akin to ‘makarasana’, this is also known as the prone position, which can help reduce snoring. It is beneficial for people with degenerative diseases. Fetal position

Curling the torso into a fetal position opens the space between vertebrae. Good for both pregnant women and people with herniated discs. The main idea is to maintain proper alignment of your spine. Align your ears, shoulders, and hips, specifically.

